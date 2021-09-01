Cancel
Berrien County, MI

Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools

By 16 News Now, Ibrahim Samra
WNDU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department has issued a public health order requiring the use of face masks in pre-Kindergarten through grade 12 indoor educational settings, regardless of vaccination status to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order will be effective Monday, Sept. 6 and will remain in effect until community transmission is categorized as “low” or “moderate” for a period of 21 consecutive days and no increase has been observed in hospitalizations and deaths during that same period.

Indianapolis, INKokomo Perspective

Gov. Holcomb Signs COVID-19 Executive Order

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 1) – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-24. The Executive Order outlines directives to help manage the spread of COVID-19. The recent surge of cases due to the infectious Delta Variant has created a strain on the hospital system. The Executive Order will put in place the following measures:
Skagit County, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit County's COVID-19 case numbers climb

Skagit County Public Health reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Aug. 29 through Sept. 4. It marked the fourth consecutive seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period with 300 or more new cases, and the highest number over that span. That 394 new cases include both positive PCR tests...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Public Health adds classroom exemption plan, adjusts ‘Test to Stay and Learn’ guidance

Adjusted guidance from Lyon County Public Health means adjusted COVID-19 policies for USD 253 Emporia. According to Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern, there are three main categories for these tweaks that were approved Friday. One of those deals with exemptions and exceptions. Fully-vaccinated students and students who have had COVID over the past six months are already exempt, and Millbern says there is now a “classroom exemption” policy.
Los Angeles County, CApasadenanow.com

County Reports 11 Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Sunday

Los Angeles County health officials reported 11 additional deaths associated with the coronavirus and 2,122 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county totals to 1,419,030 cases and 25,445 fatalities since the pandemic began. Sunday’s case and death numbers likely reflect reporting delays over the weekend, according to the L.A. County...
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

3 NEW DEATHS, 351 NEW POSITIVE TEST RESULTS, 1 NEW PRESUMPTIVE

3 more people have died related to COVID-19 in Douglas County, 351 more people have received new positive test results, and there is 1 more presumptive, as of Monday. The Douglas County COVID-19 Update covered information reported between Saturday and Monday. County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said the...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Health Authorities Are Closely Monitoring The New COVID-19 Mu Version

During an interview last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. top-level illness specialist, stated that health officials closely monitor the COVID-19 Mu variant to see if it becomes increasingly prevalent. Fauci also claimed that more than 99 percent of cases in the U.S. could be blamed on the Delta variation. The Mu variant, however, includes alterations that suggest that certain antibodies won’t be effective for this new strain. However, he added that Mu is not an “immediate threat” at the moment.
Georgia StateWXIA 11 Alive

Georgia city councilman urges fellow 'hard-headed conservatives' to take vaccine after COVID brush with death

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — After a near-death experience battling COVID-19, a city councilman in Coweta County says he's had a change of heart. Before he contracted the virus, self-proclaimed conservative Grantville councilman Jim Sells said he didn't trust health experts and was skeptical when it came to the vaccine. But then in late July, he tested positive for the virus.
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Brown School of Public Health Launches Long Covid Research Initiative

The Brown School of Public Health announced Tuesday that researchers will study the impact of Long Covid on people, economies, and societies, translate and share the latest evidence, equip employers with tools to work with affected employees, and develop policy recommendations. Led by Dean Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH Jha...
Illinois Stateourquadcities.com

26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks, including 6 in our area

More than 25 Illinois schools are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, mostly in districts that are complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask executive order. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday identified 26 schools with COVID-19 outbreaks, including six in our viewing area. The outbreaks include those that have been...
Louisiana StatePosted by
107 JAMZ

LA Dept. Of Education Starts Child Care Program For Health Workers

As coronavirus pandemic rages on, healthcare systems around the nation are at their breaking point. David Wesley Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said “The driving factor in the current wave is human behavior — how people interact and how people respond to risk — and that is really very unpredictable." Ironically, a year ago we had no way of protecting ourselves, but now the coronavirus is preventable through highly effective vaccines. Sadly people continue to die mainly in part, to disinformation.
Ontario County, NYMPNnow

Ontario County Public Health: 24 new COVID-19 cases Sept. 7

All of the people were over 7 years old, and only six cases were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 8,133 cases have been reported and with one person dying Monday, 114 deaths have also been reported; 7,851 people have recovered. Ontario...
Hillsdale, MIthedailyreporter.com

Tri-county mandatory quarantine order issued for those exposed to COVID-19

The Community Health Agency has issued a mandatory quarantine order for those exposed to COVID-19 in Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph counties as COVID-19 breaks out in schools. The order, in effect until withdrawn, includes “any individual who resides, attends school, or is employed within Branch, Hillsdale, or St. Joseph...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan health department, Wayne County recommend evacuation for areas of Flat Rock due to hazardous fumes from gas leak

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Wayne County Health Department (WCHD) are recommending residents of the Flat Rock area bounded by I-75 to the east, Gibraltar Road to the north, Cahill Road to the west and Woodruff Road to the south evacuate their homes until further notice due to the potential risks caused by fumes from a gasoline leak. The source of the leak is a storage tank at Ford Motor Company’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

