Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department has issued a public health order requiring the use of face masks in pre-Kindergarten through grade 12 indoor educational settings, regardless of vaccination status to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order will be effective Monday, Sept. 6 and will remain in effect until community transmission is categorized as “low” or “moderate” for a period of 21 consecutive days and no increase has been observed in hospitalizations and deaths during that same period.www.wndu.com
