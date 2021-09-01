Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools

During an interview last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. top-level illness specialist, stated that health officials closely monitor the COVID-19 Mu variant to see if it becomes increasingly prevalent. Fauci also claimed that more than 99 percent of cases in the U.S. could be blamed on the Delta variation. The Mu variant, however, includes alterations that suggest that certain antibodies won’t be effective for this new strain. However, he added that Mu is not an “immediate threat” at the moment.