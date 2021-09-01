Cancel
Buddy Murphy Apologizes For Deleted Photo

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuddy Matthews (fka WWE’s Buddy Murphy) took to Twitter this week and issued an apology over the photo he posted to celebrate his WWE non-compete clause ending on Tuesday. As noted, Buddy received a significant amount of social media backlash on Tuesday for posting a graphic that referenced his WWE non-compete expiring. The post included a photo of someone breaking free from chains on their wrists, with a caption that said, “It’s here! #FreeAgent” Buddy deleted the tweet not long after posting it due to backlash from people on Twitter, who accused Murphy of comparing his WWE run to slavery, and making light of the topic. The image he used is the first one listed on a Google Image search for “freedom.” Buddy then posted another image with the “#freeagent” hashtag, showing birds flying out of a cage. That image is the second listed on the “freedom” Google Image search.

