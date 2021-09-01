DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANNOUNCES NEW WAYS TO CONTACT COUNTY DETECTIVES

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced a new way that people can submit tips for suspicious activity in their community. In an interview on Indiana in the Morning on WCCS, Manzi announced that his office has created a hotline and an email address where people can submit a tip to county detectives. Manzi said that the new tip line will give people the opportunity to report suspicious activity, like potential drug sales or child or senior abuse, to them directly and keep them safe at the same time.