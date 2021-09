Michigan State can be a daunting place for new students. The 8 square-mile campus that is home to over 50,000 students can be overwhelming for people that are new to MSU. There are plenty of ways to make the campus much smaller, however. There are over 900 groups and clubs on Michigan State’s campus that can help students connect with others with similar interests. Whether it is the quidditch team or a religious group, there’s a club for everyone at Michigan State.