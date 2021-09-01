Walmart Planning to Hire Massive Amount of Workers, Raise Wages Ahead of Holiday Season

If you’re looking for a new job or just need some extra hours before the holiday season, you might be in luck. Walmart is gearing up to hire thousands of new employees. They’re raising their wages for new hires and offering other incentives to sweeten the deal.

Today reported on the new hiring plan this morning. According to the report, Walmart is making sure there are plenty of employees to handle the holiday workload. The retail giant plans to hire 20,000 new workers in the coming months. However, they aren’t seasonal positions. Those looking to get in on this hiring spree will be looking at permanent positions with the retail giant.

If you don’t want to work in your local Walmart store, don’t worry. They’re looking to hire for their distribution and fulfillment centers. So, those who hire on will be working to make sure those who order online will get their items in a timely fashion.

The pandemic has made the job market incredibly competitive. The retail giant prides itself on staying competitive in its pricing. It seems like they’re going to do so in their wages as well. According to the report, Walmart plans to pay an average of over $20 per hour for these new jobs. So, these positions are perfect for those who are looking to lighten the load that the holidays put on their wallets. Additionally, that’s a solid salary for a single person or small family in some regions of the United States.

More About Walmart’s Hiring Spree

A CNN report stated that Walmart is looking to fill several types of supply chain positions. For instance, they need order fillers, lift drivers, and freight handlers. Management and technical positions are also up for grabs during the hiring spree.

A statement from Walmart said, “As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today’s consumers, having a robust supply chain is more important than ever.” This hiring spree is part of the company’s evolution.

Online shopping has been growing by leaps and bounds over recent years. However, as the CNN report notes, the pandemic supercharged the e-commerce landscape. More and more people are shopping from home to avoid crowds and adhere to safety guidelines. Even now, as COVID restrictions lift, people continue to do more of their shopping from home. Some find it hard to give up the convenience of buying everything they need from their living room.

As a result, retailers everywhere are having a hard time hiring enough warehouse and supply chain workers to keep things running smoothly. This explains Walmarts push to hire so many new employees.

If you’d like to be one of Walmarts 20,000 new employees, head over to their website and fill out an application.