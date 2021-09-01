Justin Bieber to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Justin Bieber is set to take the stage for a performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards airing live on Sunday, Sept. 12, the network announced Wednesday (Sept. 1). The “Peaches” singer is the newest addition to a growing lineup of big acts, which includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Machine Gun Kelly, Chlöe, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Foo Fighters, and Doja Cat, who is also doubling as host for the awards show.www.billboard.com
