The Gulf of Paria is a shallow, semi-enclosed inlet located between Trinidad Island and Venezuela and connected to the Atlantic Ocean to the south and the Caribbean Sea to the north. The gulf extends about 160 kilometers from east to west and 65 kilometers from north to south. The Gulf of Paria is split between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, with the former controlling about 62.3% of the gulf or 4,860 square kilometers. The gulf’s circulation and salinity are influenced by the several freshwater rivers draining into it, including the Orinoco and Caroni. Historically, Christopher Columbus may have sighted South America for the first time while sailing through the Gulf of Paria during his third Voyage.