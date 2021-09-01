Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan State football releases uniforms for week one against Northwestern

By Cory Linsner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CU9vK_0bjVWr9z00

Michigan State fans are amped up for the second year of the Mel Tucker era to begin this Friday in Evanston, Illinois, as the Spartans face the Northwestern Wildcats.

MSU’s Twitter page teased that they were going to drop the uniform reveal video yesterday but it ended up just being a tease.

Today, though, the Spartan football Twitter page gave the fans what they wanted and it did not disappoint.

Michigan State will be wearing a white-on-green combo with a scripted state helmet. The scripted state helmet is something fans have wanted for a long time.

