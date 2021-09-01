Terrifying Video Shows Pilots Flying Through Hurricane Ida, Reaching Eye of Storm

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — We are tracking a tropical disturbance (Invest 91L) currently disorganized in the Gulf of Mexico. Here is what we know now: disorganized showers and thunderstorms remain over the northern zones of the Yucatan Peninsula and the south-central Gulf of Mexico. This squally weather is in association with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. The system should gradually drift northward or northeastward likely reaching the northern Gulf coast in a few days. So far, pockets of dry air and wind shear have impeded further formation. However, upper level winds should become marginally conducive for further organization in a couple of days. By mid-week, the disturbance looks to cross Florida. Some development is possible once it emerges over the Atlantic waters later this week. The disturbance still has a low (30%) chance of of further development during the next 5 days. Our stretch of the Gulf Coast will likely tap into some of its moisture on Wednesday.