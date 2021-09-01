Cancel
Environment

Terrifying Video Shows Pilots Flying Through Hurricane Ida, Reaching Eye of Storm

By Anabelle Doliner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Using specially-equipped aircraft the "Hurricane Hunters" fly into the center of storms, collecting meteorological data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

