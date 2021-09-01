Letters to the Editor: Clean up site of Secretariat statue, or move it

The statue of Secretariat belongs at the Kentucky Horse Park and not one mile from the Lexington Material Center, better known as the “dump”. A trip to the “visitor center” a nice Sunday afternoon showed a total lack of maintenance to the site on Old Frankfort Pike and no visitors in sight. It was overgrown with weeds in the parking lot and the surrounding area. Viewing the statue with a camera requires a long lens and a close watch on the overlook for an unfenced drop off. A travesty to one of the greatest horses to ever race. I still don’t understand why the current location was picked, and if the plans are to keep it attractive to tourists and the fans of Secretariat at least clean it up.