In the year 1909, a little-known astronomer named Vesto Slipher began a series of painstaking observations at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, in the US. The observatory had been built primarily to look for evidence of Martian canals, but Slipher had set his sights well beyond the Red Planet and its putative inhabitants. His interest was in the nature of fuzzy patches of light called nebulae. Were they gas clouds in the Milky Way, or far-flung galaxies in their own right? Slipher carefully measured the colour quality of the glowing patches, and found that the fainter they were, the redder their light. Through the lens of history, we can now see that this discovery marked the beginning of cosmology as a proper science.