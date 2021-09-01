Cleaning out your garage or basement this fall and wondering what to do with those cans of unusable paints, stains, and varnish? Get rid of them free of charge on Wednesday, September 8th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stevens County Highway Garage on Hwy 9 N of Morris. Acceptable waste items include paint, stains, varnishes, aerosols, lawn and garden chemicals, automotive products, oil filters, acids and bases and flammable products. Examples of waste items not accepted are business waste, explosives, ammunition, fluorescent bulbs and asbestos. This is the last collection scheduled for the year. For more information, contact the Stevens County Environmental Services today at 320-208-6558.