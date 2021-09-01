Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Post-Ida Gas Lines, Power Outages Impacting Baton Rouge

By Ian Auzenne
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Capital Region of Louisiana is among the areas of the state reeling from Hurricane Ida's impact. Schools in the region, including LSU and Southern University, will be closed through Labor Day. Gas shortages are causing problems, leaving people stranded in lines at the pumps for three hours or more at a time. Power outages are leaving people without air conditioning and are causing traffic tie-ups in and around Baton Rouge.

