Post-Ida Gas Lines, Power Outages Impacting Baton Rouge

Hurricane Ida has not been kind to New Orleans as the city has already seen its fair share of significant damage from the storm. Ida hit New Orleans on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and it seems as if she's doing her best to leave her mark on the Crescent City. While Ida is still sitting over the New Orleans area with hurricane-force winds and rain, there are a few indicators that NOLA has definitely felt the impact of the storm that hit Louisiana as a Cat 4.