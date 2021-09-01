Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Post-Ida Gas Lines, Power Outages Impacting Baton Rouge

By Ian Auzenne
Posted by 
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Capital Region of Louisiana is among the areas of the state reeling from Hurricane Ida's impact. Schools in the region, including LSU and Southern University, will be closed through Labor Day. Gas shortages are causing problems, leaving people stranded in lines at the pumps for three hours or more at a time. Power outages are leaving people without air conditioning and are causing traffic tie-ups in and around Baton Rouge.

1079ishot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Central, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Gas Stations#Post Ida Gas Lines#Hurricane Ida#Lsu#Southern University#Wbrz Tv#Poles#West Baton Rouge Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

New Entergy Restoration Map and Estimated Restoration Times

(New Orleans) According to Entergy, as of Labor Day morning, just over 430,000 customers are without power in Louisiana, mainly southeast Louisiana. Entergy claims Hurricane Ida wiped out more power poles than Hurricanes Katrina and Zeta combined. Entergy workers have been working feverishly to restore power to New Orleans and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
HOT 107.9

Two Louisiana Residents Drown in Destin in One Week

If you've ever been to the Florida panhandle area, you know that there is a good possibility that you'll run into someone you know. I mean, folks from Acadiana have been traveling to the Emerald Coast for decades to enjoy the beautiful blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. And last week there were a lot more Louisiana residents in the Destin/Miramar Beach/30A area for various reasons. Some were enjoying the last official week of summer, and some were evacuating their homes because of Hurricane Ida. And just because the hurricane didn't officially hit the Florida panhandle doesn't mean that Ida's effects weren't felt.
EnvironmentPosted by
HOT 107.9

Tropical Forecasters Watching the Gulf for Development This Week

You can't blame people along Louisiana's coastal bayous for being more than a little skittish these days. We're barely a week out from the landfall of Hurricane Ida in the southeastern part of the state. And, the threat of another tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico was keeping even the most hurricane-savvy residents a bit on edge.
Louisiana StatePosted by
HOT 107.9

South Louisiana Cool Snap Coming – But When?

The weather forecast for south Louisiana has not been kind to victims of Hurricane Ida these past few days following the storm. The southern half of the state has been exposed to triple-digit heat indices almost every day this week. So, I know, especially in the storm-damaged areas where the power isn't on they are looking for a little bit of relief from Mother Nature.
EnvironmentPosted by
HOT 107.9

Forecasters Monitoring Potential Tropical Trouble in the Gulf

Do not raise your tropical weather anxiety. There is the potential for an area of disturbed weather to move into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasters are not giving that area of disturbed weather much of a chance to develop. But, still, it bears watching and any kind of weather maker that could bring tropical downpours to Louisiana will only exacerbate issues with the ongoing recovery mission in the southeastern corner of the state.
Louisiana StatePosted by
HOT 107.9

Hammond Police Quiz NYPD Volunteer Officers on How to Pronounce Louisiana Words

After a week's worth of hardships in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, two NYPD volunteer officers are here to make you smile. It's been a tough week as Louisianians affected by the storm have just begun to pick up the pieces in what will be a long recovery from Hurricane Ida. Volunteers from all over the country have come down to assist in those efforts, including two police officers from the New York City Police Department.
Vacherie, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Iconic View of Oak Alley Damaged by Hurricane Ida

We're receiving more and more images of the destruction from Hurricane Ida, from homes, camps, businesses, and tourist attractions. Oak Alley Plantation's iconic "Oak Alley" is an iconic sight, instantly recognizable to anyone who knows anything about "The South". The plantation was built in the mid-1800s in Vacherie, on the...
TrafficPosted by
HOT 107.9

DOTD Secretary Gives Post-Ida Update on Roads, Infrastructure

Right now, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials are assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ida to roads and bridges in Southeastern Louisiana. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says Wednesday is the first day his agency will set foot on Grand Isle. Before they can begin any assessments there, crews will have to clear the sand covering the roads. According to Wilson, the island is covered in two to three feet of damage.
EnvironmentPosted by
HOT 107.9

Hurricanerecovery.org Setup to Help Those Impacted By Hurricane Ida

Governor John Bel Edwards has announced a State website has now gone live to assist Louisianians affected by Hurricane Ida. Hurricanerecovery.la.org is now live with important information and resources for those in need in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida Assistance. At Hurricanerecovery.la.org you'll find the latest information from...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Ambassador Caffery Down to 1 Lane for 2 Months

The best part of growing pains is the result of the inconvenience, right?. Remember when we waited and waited for Camellia Boulevard to be finished? Kaliste Saloom widening? Ambassador Extension? Well, there's more pain coming but, hopefully, it will make things easier in the end. The Lafayette Consolidated Government has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy