Way Off Broadway's 2022 season

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre’s 2022 season will begin with the return of the Little Sisters of Hoboken in the hilarious musical comedy “Meshuggah-Nuns!,” followed by Jerry Herman’s classic “Hello, Dolly!,” which was postponed from its original 2021 run.

For the summer, Way Off Broadway will produce the regional premiere of the new musical “The Beverly Hillbillies: The Musical,” based on the hit TV series from the ‘60s. The fall will be filled with mystery with the stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” by Ken Ludwig. The season will conclude with a new holiday production, “Countdown to Christmas.”

MESHUGGAH-NUNS!

Jan. 14 to March 5

The Kunkels (the poor family living behind Mount St. Helen’s School) have won the lottery and gifted the sisters an all-expense-paid trip on the “Faiths of All Nations” Cruise. After a week at sea, several people become ill, including all of the actors in the ship’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof” — all except for the actor playing Tevye, that is. The ship’s captain, knowing of the sisters’ show biz savvy, requests that the sisters and Tevye put on a revue. The result is “Meshuggah-Nuns!”

HELLO, DOLLY!

March 25 to May 21

Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker and a professional meddler, but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the last century, Hello, Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish. This blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history.

THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES: THE MUSICAL

June 3 to Aug. 21

When 17-year-old Elly May Clampett’s father unexpectedly strikes it rich, he moves his family from the Ozarks to Beverly Hills, California. Suddenly torn from her pig-farmer fiancé, the beautiful but naïve tomboy is thrown into a world of debutante balls, polo matches and people mainly concerned with their place in society. Nearly taken in by a couple of scheming ne’er-do-wells, Elly proves traditional country virtue triumphs over slick city vice.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Sept. 9 to Nov. 6

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again.

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS

Nov. 26 to Dec. 23

A heartwarming stroll down memory lane, as stories of Christmases past are shared and the true meaning of the season is remembered. It’s a feel-good show for the entire family.