Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Battle for Afghanistan’s last bastion of freedom: Resistance fighters 'kill dozens of Taliban militants' trying to enter their Panjshir Valley territory

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline, Afp
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Resistance fighters in the Panjshir say they have killed dozens of Taliban who tried to advance into a narrow gorge at the entrance to the valley today.

The rugged snow-capped valley, which begins around 50 miles north of Kabul, is the last bastion of freedom in Afghanistan.

The National Resistance Front (NRF), comprising an ethnic Tajik militia and former Afghan security forces, have vowed to defend the enclave as the Islamist group say they have it surrounded.

The resistance today said they had killed dozens of Taliban fighters in fighting around Shotul and Golbahar, villages at the southern end of the river valley where steep slopes provide protection from invaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291ByG_0bjVRWdn00
Resistance fighters in the Panjshir Valley today boasting of repelling the Taliban from the Shalang Pass, another major strategic artery through the region. Behind them an old Soviet tank. The region is a graveyard of old Soviet weaponry from the militia's successful defence in the 1980s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZAyg_0bjVRWdn00
An Afghan resistance fighter with a US-made assault rifle looks down his sights from a hilltop in the Darband area of the Panjshir on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462iEO_0bjVRWdn00
Resistance fighters in the Panjshir on Wednesday scope out the roads below as the defend their homeland from the Taliban
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyH1T_0bjVRWdn00
THE PANJSHIR VALLEY: The entrance to the valley lies around 50 miles north of Kabul, overlooked by the Hindu Kush mountains and with narrow approaches ideally suited for ambushes

Video showed explosions atop the mountains amid skirmishes between the opposing forces, while others showed militia members boasting of the number of Taliban scalps claimed in the fighting.

One man said his men had killed eight of the terrorists around Shotul, while another claimed that they had driven the Taliban from the Shalang Pass, another major strategic artery through the region.

The Northern Alliance tweeted today: 'Don't believe the propaganda of enemies! All the attacks from 6 sides in Panjshir were successfully defended by NRF, Taliban casualties so catastrophic that they cannot take all the bodies that lying around the border areas of the province. They have modern weapons but dumb minds.'

The Taliban earlier appealed to people in the Panjshir to lay down their arms following a night of fierce fighting around the valley.

'My brothers, we tried our best to solve the Panjshir problem with talks and negotiations... but unfortunately all in vain,' senior Taliban official Amir Khan Muttaqi said, in an audio message to the people of the Panjshir posted on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJpIb_0bjVRWdn00
Resistance fighters with American guns survey the land below in the Panjshir Valley on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jNB7_0bjVRWdn00
A resistance fighter with what appears to be a Russian-made RPK machine gun and a bandolier slung over his shoulder stands guard with his comrades in the Panjshir on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCw5x_0bjVRWdn00
An explosion on Wednesday in the mountains which surround the Panjshir Valley as skirmishes broke out between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXU5J_0bjVRWdn00
Resistance patrols with American-made Humvees in the Panjshir Valley on Wednesday. Generals and former staffs of the Afghan National Army fled to the valley to join the resistance after the fall of Kabul

'Now that the talks have failed and Mujahiddin (Taliban) have surrounded Panjshir, there are still people inside that don't want the problems to be solved peacefully,' he added.

'Now it is up to you to talk to them,' the Taliban message to the Panjshir people said. 'Those who want to fight, tell them it is enough.'

Bismillah Mohammadi, Afghanistan's defence minister before the government fell last month, said the Taliban had launched a renewed assault on Panjshir on Tuesday night.

'Last night the Taliban terrorists attacked Panjshir, but were defeated,' Mohammadi tweeted Wednesday, claiming 34 Taliban were killed and 65 wounded.

'Our people should not worry. They retreated with heavy casualties.'

Residents and fighters in Panjshir, many of whom fought the Taliban when they were last in power from 1996 to 2001, offered a defiant message.

'We are ready to defend it till the last drop of our blood,' said one resident.

'Everyone has a weapon on their shoulder and ready to fire,' another said. 'From the youngest to the oldest, they all talk about resistance.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axoNn_0bjVRWdn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fn8lB_0bjVRWdn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTQce_0bjVRWdn00
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces gather in Khenj District in Panjshir province on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWANS_0bjVRWdn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L378t_0bjVRWdn00

As the last US soldiers boarded their flight out of Afghanistan in the Kabul dark late Monday, residents of Panjshir said the Taliban had attacked the valley on two fronts - the Khawak pass in the west, and from Shotul to the south.

'Perhaps they wanted to try their luck,' NRF official Fahim Dashti said in a video posted Tuesday by the US broadcaster Voice of America's Dari language service.

'By the grace of God, luck wasn't on their side.'

Dashti reported seven or eight Taliban fighters were killed in Monday's clashes along with one or two resistance fighters.

The Panjshir has immense symbolic value in Afghanistan as the area that has resisted occupation by invaders.

'We defended it during the era of the Russians, the era of the British, the previous era of the Taliban... we will continue to defend it,' one fighter said.

Ahmad Massoud, one of the NRF's leaders, is the son of the late guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was dubbed the 'Lion of Panjshir' for holding out, first against Soviet and then Taliban forces.

The valley has limited entry points and its geography offers a natural military advantage - defending units can use high positions to effectively target attacking forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OdcT_0bjVRWdn00
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces gather in Khenj District in Panjshir province on August 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ixp7B_0bjVRWdn00
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces gather in Panjshir 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRwFT_0bjVRWdn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZGkL_0bjVRWdn00

This week, Panjshir fighters held military training in a show of force, with men carrying heavy logs on their shoulders crossing chest-deep icy rivers.

Above their armoured vehicles and over their bases fluttered their flag, a challenge to the Taliban's white banner now hauled up across the rest of the country.

Many Afghans are terrified of a repeat of the Taliban's initial rule from 1996 to 2001, which was infamous for their treatment of girls and women, as well as a brutal justice system.

The NRF has set up machine gun nests, mortars and surveillance posts fortified with sandbags in anticipation of a Taliban assault.

Communications are difficult with the valley, with Taliban forces on three sides. Internet into Panjshir has been on and off repeatedly in recent days.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahmad Massoud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#The Resistance#Panjshir Valley#Nrf#Tajik#Islamist#Khawak#Voice Of America#Dari#Russians#British#Soviet#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Public SafetyClayton News Daily

The Taliban knocked on her door 3 times. The fourth time, they killed her

Najia was at home with her three young sons and daughter in a small village in northern Afghanistan when Taliban fighters knocked on their door. Najia's daughter Manizha, 25, knew they were coming -- her mother had told her they'd done the same thing the previous three days, demanding that she cook food for up to 15 fighters.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Taliban parade two men through streets with blackened faces and nooses around necks

Sickening images show two men being paraded through an Afghanistan street with their faces tarred black — and being pulled by nooses around their necks. “Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color — to embarrass them,” tweeted Bilal Sarwary, one of Afghanistan’s leading journalists, who said he was sent the images late last week.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
Animalskusi.com

President Biden leaves American Service Dogs in Afghanistan

President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever. Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan. The American Humane Group said the K-9’s are now at the hands of our enemy. The nonprofit is calling upon Congress to take...
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

First female Afghan Air Force pilot: 'Don't believe' Taliban propaganda about women's rights

The first female Air Force pilot in Afghanistan's history spoke out on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to warn others that the Taliban will "hurt women the most." "Unfortunately, my family is still there. And since I have heard what happened in Afghanistan, I cannot sleep, I cannot get my mind together, I am so in fear for their security. And, of course, it hasn't been only about me," Rahmani told "Fox & Friends."

Comments / 0

Community Policy