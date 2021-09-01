Cancel
Kane County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 10:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-01 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL KANE AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 1008 AM MDT, Zion National Park rangers indicated flash flooding across slot canyons between Temple of the Sun and the Twins. Flash flooding is ongoing. Additionally, rises on the North Fork of the Virgin River are expected through late morning. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park and Springdale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

