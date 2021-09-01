Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delta; Menominee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Delta and Menominee Counties through 715 AM EDT/615 AM CDT/ At 644 AM EDT/544 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Rapid River to near Marinette. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Delta and Menominee Counties, including the following locations... Daggett, Swanson, Ingalls, Ensign and Spalding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH