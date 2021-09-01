Cancel
Clemson, SC

2021 Wake Forest Football Opponent Preview: Clemson Tigers

By Elijah Kim
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoving right along through the schedule, the Deacs will be close to the end of their season with a trip to Death Valley to face the Clemson Tigers. Although Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and the rest of the competitive Clemson Tigers the past three/four seasons are gone, the talent level in Clemson, South Carolina continues to remain extremely high as the Tigers chase their seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

