Avery County BOE decides teachers will wear masks, plexiglass to be installed in classrooms
AVERY COUNTY— The Avery County Board of Education decided at their Aug. 31 meeting to have all K-12 teachers wear masks and to install plexiglass dividers for teachers in close contact with students starting on Thursday, Sept. 2. According to Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, the most frequent use of plexiglass will most likely be at the middle and elementary school levels.www.averyjournal.com
