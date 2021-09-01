Cancel
Mitch Winehouse says Halcyon Amy Winehouse biopic can’t happen

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Winehouse’s father has claimed the Halcyon biopic based on the book ‘Saving Amy’ cannot go ahead because the producers have not asked permission to proceed with the project. According to TMZ, Mitch Winehouse – who is the the administrator of his late daughter’s estate – says the proposed movie...

Related
Celebritiesthebrag.com

A new Amy Winehouse biopic about the last years of her life is on the way

A biopic about the life of Amy Winehouse is on the way after Daphne Barak’s 2010 book Saving Amy was optioned by Halcyon Studios. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film will inevitably focus on the final years of the iconic singer’s life, as Barak’s book focuses on the same time period. The author recorded 40 hours of footage of Winehouse in the three years preceding her tragic death in 2011. Those years saw Winehouse struggle with substance abuse as her drug and alcohol addiction overcame her life and career.
MoviesVice

We don't need another tragic Amy Winehouse movie

News of an Amy Winehouse movie always starts the same: a press release promising ‘unseen new footage’ and ‘unprecedented access’ into the life of the late singer, who died a decade ago of alcohol poisoning; a tragic ending for arguably the most important British artists of her generation. There is always a feigned importance to them: a “necessity” rooted in the idea of us learning something from her plight, about fame, addiction or tabloid media. Truth be told, we know about this already. We have watched, almost from the moment of her death, filmmakers, journalists and even her own family ruminate upon who Amy was and what her story represented. Now, we have another movie -- this time a biopic -- based on the 2010 non-fiction book Saving Amy by journalist Daphne Barak.
MoviesTMZ.com

Amy Winehouse's Father Slams Planned Biopic, Says Studio Has No Right to Make It

Amy Winehouse's dad believes the production company planning to make a biopic about his late daughter is playing a losing game ... because it's "100 percent not allowed." Mitch Winehouse, Amy's father and administrator of her estate, tells TMZ ... there's no way the recently announced project with Halcyon Studios can go forward, because the estate already has its own plans for a biopic and owns all the rights.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Elle King honours mom as she readies placenta for eating

Elle King shared an “appreciation post” for her mother and doula, London King, as she prepared her placenta for eating. The 32-year-old singer recently welcomed her first child with her fiancé Dan Tooker, a baby boy named Lucky Levi Tooker, into the world. And the music star, who has vowed...
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

Miley Cyrus: I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner

Miley Cyrus used to think she needed a partner to survive. The ‘Midnight Sky’ hitmaker – who split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019, after just eight months of marriage, before briefly dating Kaitlyn Carter and Cody Simpson – emotionally opened up to fans before performing her cover of Janis Joplin’s ‘Maybe’ at BottleRock Festival in Napa, California at the weekend.
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

Iggy Azalea needs to ‘recharge’ after touring

Iggy Azalea needs to “recharge” after going on tour with her baby boy. The 31-year-old rap star is currently on tour with her 16-month-old son Onyx, and she admits she’s struggling to balance her dual responsibilities. Iggy – who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Isiah Whitlock hails ‘amazing actor’ Michael K Williams

Isiah Whitlock has paid a glowing tribute to Michael K Williams on social media. The acclaimed star was found dead in his apartment in New York on Monday afternoon (09.06.21), and his former co-star has taken to Twitter to lavish praise on the late actor, who died at the age of 54.
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

Nicole Scherzinger’s lawyer blasts Pussycat Dolls founder’s lawsuit

Nicole Scherzinger’s lawyer has described Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin’s allegations as “ludicrous and false”. The 43-year-old singer’s attorney has fired back after Antin’s lawsuit claiming Nicole is refusing to participate in the band’s reunion tour unless she receives complete creative control in relaunching the group, as well as a bigger percentage of profits.
New York City, NYcrossroadstoday.com

The Wire star Michael K Williams dies at 54

Michael K Williams has died at the age of 54. The actor – who was best known for playing Omar Little in ‘The Wire’ – was found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York. Marianna Shafran, his long-time representative, told The Hollywood Reporter: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lorde and Katy Perry to be honored at Variety’s Power of Women event

Lorde and Katy Perry will be honored at Variety’s 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles. The upcoming ceremony will make its return as a live event outdoors at the Wallis Annenberg Center on September 30, with writer and activist Amanda Gorman, actress Rita Moreno and Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey also set to be recognized.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

These Are the 3 People Alex Trebek Suggested to Replace Him on "Jeopardy!"

Amid the news that Jeopardy! is still looking for a new permanent host, a video has resurfaced with a couple suggestions from the beloved former host himself. In 2018, Alex Trebek gave two Jeopardy! host suggestions during an interview with OBJECTified, a show that was hosted by TMZ founder Harvey Levin. And while Trebek joked in the past that Betty White should be the host after him, his suggestions in the 2018 video are more serious.
Atlanta, GAwashingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.

