Putting horses before houses in Hyde Park | Brief letters

Horse riders cross a bridge over the Serpentine in Hyde Park Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

Golf courses should not be turned over to housing ( Report, 26 August ). I remember the horror at the idea put forward during the war that Hyde Park should be made available for housing. There was a desperate need following the blitz. The cry went up, and not only from newspapers, that this is where people exercise their horses.

David Critchlow

Poole, Dorset

• Feeding garden birds is a pleasure and I read Alison Powell’s letter with interest ( 30 August ). I fancy the creature in the garden is not an elephant but a cat. The elephant in the wildflower meadow is our nation’s requirement for cheap food – surely one of the causes of “modern farming practices”.

Catherine Francis

Wool, Dorset

• Western classical music may be the favoured form for the European ruling classes, but it can have no more claim to be “real music” ( Letters, 31 August ) than, say, ska, pop, bhangra, samba, or R&B – and it’s usually a lot less fun.

Nigel Turner

London

• In the spiritual home of the Guardian, Manchester, on the hills visible from the city, the bilberries, whortles and hurtles are known as wimberries ( Letters, 30 August ). The gritstone crag above Dove Stones reservoir is called Wimberry Rocks.

Andrew Cleverley

Morpeth, Northumberland

• The visibility or otherwise of Arran in the Firth of Clyde as a guide to the weather ( Letters, 31 August ) surely depends on where you live. Not much help to me in Wolverhampton.

Michael Cunningham

Wolverhampton

