Putting horses before houses in Hyde Park | Brief letters

By Letters
 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Horse riders cross a bridge over the Serpentine in Hyde Park Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

Golf courses should not be turned over to housing ( Report, 26 August ). I remember the horror at the idea put forward during the war that Hyde Park should be made available for housing. There was a desperate need following the blitz. The cry went up, and not only from newspapers, that this is where people exercise their horses.
David Critchlow
Poole, Dorset

• Feeding garden birds is a pleasure and I read Alison Powell’s letter with interest ( 30 August ). I fancy the creature in the garden is not an elephant but a cat. The elephant in the wildflower meadow is our nation’s requirement for cheap food – surely one of the causes of “modern farming practices”.
Catherine Francis
Wool, Dorset

• Western classical music may be the favoured form for the European ruling classes, but it can have no more claim to be “real music” ( Letters, 31 August ) than, say, ska, pop, bhangra, samba, or R&B – and it’s usually a lot less fun.
Nigel Turner
London

• In the spiritual home of the Guardian, Manchester, on the hills visible from the city, the bilberries, whortles and hurtles are known as wimberries ( Letters, 30 August ). The gritstone crag above Dove Stones reservoir is called Wimberry Rocks.
Andrew Cleverley
Morpeth, Northumberland

• The visibility or otherwise of Arran in the Firth of Clyde as a guide to the weather ( Letters, 31 August ) surely depends on where you live. Not much help to me in Wolverhampton.
Michael Cunningham
Wolverhampton

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

