Love donuts but not the frying? These Apple Cider Donut Holes are baked in a mini muffin tin and coated with a delicious cinnamon sugar mixture!. I think the majority of us can agree that donuts are pretty darn tasty. I love a good fried donut but sometimes I just don't want to break out the oil to fry anything. These Apple Cider Donut Holes are filled with all the apple flavor with a tasty cinnamon sugar coating and are baked up in a mini muffin tin! You really can't get much simpler than that! Oh and the ingredients are super easy to find as well. Bonus! If you are short on time and want a fun grab-and-go breakfast, you have to try this Apple Cider Donut Hole recipe.