Teacher's viral 'handle with care' text system is exactly what parents need this school year

Covid has had a terrible effect on us all as parents. We struggle with how to handle the fear of our little ones returning to school. Let's think about this though. We live in the greatest country in the world. We are educated and know when we have to let go and know that we have done everything we know to do to ensure their safety. We also need to remember we have choice as to whether we engage in virtual learning or in person. I often reflect on children around the world when contemplating my own choices and I was so moved by a women I met at a conference who told me at 14, she was a child bride. I had no understanding how in this day and age, there could still be such cultural bondage. She said she wished desperately to go to school but she was betrothed to an older man at 14 and a mother at 15. She said in underpopulated parts of India, this is not uncommon. I think of her often as I look at my girls who have choice in everything they do and it makes putting them on that bus that much more easier. So, I'm making the lunches, looking for backpacks and a mask every morning because I know every possible precaution has been taken, we have all been vaccinated and life must go on.