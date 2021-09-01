Cancel
Education

Teacher's viral 'handle with care' text system is exactly what parents need this school year

By Genevieve Shaw Brown
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery parent has been there: you drop your kid off at school. but something's just not right. Maybe it was a tough morning, maybe they didn't sleep well. Maybe something is going on at home that's causing stress. Fourth grade teacher Rachel Harder doesn't need the details. She only needs to know to "handle with care."

Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

To the 14 year old who had to forgo school to become a mother

Covid has had a terrible effect on us all as parents. We struggle with how to handle the fear of our little ones returning to school. Let's think about this though. We live in the greatest country in the world. We are educated and know when we have to let go and know that we have done everything we know to do to ensure their safety. We also need to remember we have choice as to whether we engage in virtual learning or in person. I often reflect on children around the world when contemplating my own choices and I was so moved by a women I met at a conference who told me at 14, she was a child bride. I had no understanding how in this day and age, there could still be such cultural bondage. She said she wished desperately to go to school but she was betrothed to an older man at 14 and a mother at 15. She said in underpopulated parts of India, this is not uncommon. I think of her often as I look at my girls who have choice in everything they do and it makes putting them on that bus that much more easier. So, I'm making the lunches, looking for backpacks and a mask every morning because I know every possible precaution has been taken, we have all been vaccinated and life must go on.
Louisville, KYComplex

Video Captures Physical Fight Between High School Teacher and Student

A Kentucky educator has been removed from the classroom after he was filmed fighting a student in a school hallway. According to The Courier-Journal, the altercation occurred earlier this month at Marion C. Moore High School in Louisville. Video shows a white teacher, identified as William Bennett, pinning a Black teenager to the ground as other students attempt to separate them. Several moments later, another adult intervenes and tries to pull Bennett away from the teen; however, the chemistry teacher is then seen driving his knee toward the boy’s face before gripping his hair and refusing to let go.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Parents livid after learning Klein ISD teacher gave questionnaire asking students if they've been vaccinated

HOUSTON - Do you think it’s appropriate for a teacher to ask your child his or her vaccination status? It happened in Klein ISD, leaving at least one family furious. On the first day of school, yesterday, a Klein Oak High School teacher gave her students a questionnaire asking if the students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. One mother we spoke to, who does not want to be identified, told us she sent an email to the teacher, principal, and the Klein ISD Superintendent.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom asked school too many questions on critical race theory. Now, a teacher's union is suing her for it.

The critical race theory has become a controversial topic in the United States in recent months, with conservatives and the right-wing doubling down on their claim that any study of racism in American, past, and present, will cause more division. A Mom from Rhode Island, Nicole Solas, is being sued for repeatedly asking questions on the curriculum at her kindergarten-aged daughter's school including whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism. A teacher's union has filed a suit to block compliance with her public information requests on various matters citing the requests include copies of teachers' emails, which the union argues is a violation of teacher's privacy, reported Yahoo News. The suit argues that Solas' public information requests, nearly 200 of them, were concerning materials that are not subject to Rhode Island's public records law.
California Statebuzzfeednews.com

A California Dad Allegedly Attacked A Teacher Because His Daughter Had To Wear A Mask To School

The father of an elementary school student allegedly attacked a teacher during a dispute over a mask mandate on the first day of school in California, a superintendent said. Police said they are investigating the incident that occurred at Sutter Creek Elementary School on Wednesday. After reviewing the case, the district attorney will determine whether to file criminal charges against the parent.
KidsABC News

How an epidemiologist plans to send his kids back to school amid COVID-19 surge

As parents across the country brace for another school year upended by the coronavirus pandemic, they are also face rising concerns over kids' safety amid the delta variant and the vulnerability of unvaccinated children. One of those parents preparing his children for an unpredictable school year is Dr. John Brownstein,...

