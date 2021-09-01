Cancel
Faribault, MN

Megan R. Graham

Swift County Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Rose Graham, age 40 of Faribault, MN died Sunday, August 29, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Megan Rose Pothen, the daughter of Joseph and Sandra (Petersen) Pothen was born November 20, 1980 in Willmar, MN. She attended Benson High School and graduated with the class of 1999. Following high school she attended St. Cloud State University and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Mass Communications and Marketing in 2003. Megan worked at different companies over the years from retail to real estate. For the past eight years she worked at SAGE Glass as the Senior Human Resource Generalist. On June 18, 2011 she was united in marriage to Michael Graham and together they raised their children Genevieve and Michael. Megan loved being a mom and being involved with anything that involved her children. She especially enjoyed being outdoors with them at the lake or the pool. She was very happy whenever she could be on or around water. She had an adventurous heart, loved to travel and loved spending time with longtime college and grade school friends. She will be deeply missed.

swiftcountymonitor.com

