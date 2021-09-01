Cancel
Bulloch County, GA

Teen charged for triple murder in Bulloch County

By WTGS Staff
WTGS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials have charged a 16-year-old for the shooting death of three people in Bulloch County. The GBI has charged Rolando Millan, 16, of East Point with three counts of felony murder. On July 4, investigators were called to Lundy's Trailer Park on Miller Street Extension in Statesboro for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Brittany Sneed, Travis Sneed, and Kristina Soles dead from gunshot wounds.

