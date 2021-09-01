Teen charged for triple murder in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials have charged a 16-year-old for the shooting death of three people in Bulloch County. The GBI has charged Rolando Millan, 16, of East Point with three counts of felony murder. On July 4, investigators were called to Lundy's Trailer Park on Miller Street Extension in Statesboro for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Brittany Sneed, Travis Sneed, and Kristina Soles dead from gunshot wounds.fox28media.com
