Lucas Debargue, 'Nostalgie du pays' (Miłosz Magin)

 7 days ago

This #NowPlaying discovery comes to us from today's episode of the All Songs Considered podcast, which highlights the best music of August. Miłosz Magin, who lived from 1929 until 1999, is not a household name in classical music, but pianist Lucas Debargue is trying hard to remedy that. Debargue, an adventurous pianist from France, has released something of a Magin primer, an album with a variety of the neglected composer's works that should be a revelation even to classical music geeks. Like Chopin before him, Magin was a Polish piano virtuoso who moved to Paris. His concertos, chamber music and solo piano pieces pay homage to the rhythms of his homeland – with a touch of Bartok's angularity – yet shine in a kind of French elegance. His "Nostalgie du pays" (Homesickness) is a simple, wistful daydream of a piece that will make you wonder where this undervalued composer has been all your life.

