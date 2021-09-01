Cancel
Bagpipe Player Stuns Crowd At NYS Fair, Honoring 13 Soldiers Who Gave The Ultimate Sacrifice

By Nicole Todd
The song 'Amazing Grace' already hits hard with its normal rendition. When you hear this man playing it on bagpipes, you will truly be touched. Restaurants and bars all across the United States have taken a table and placed 13 beers on them in honor of the fallen soldiers in Afghanistan. It is a very emotional moment to walk in and see a table empty, but reserved for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our great country. That is a feeling thousands at the New York State Fair in Syracuse have felt walking into the bar tent. One man decided to pay tribute in another very touching way.

