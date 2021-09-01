Cancel
LOOK: FOCO releases bobblehead commemorating Yankees great Derek Jeter’s iconic career | How to buy a Derek Jeter bobblehead, memorabilia

By Brian Fonseca
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Last week was “The Dive,” the week before was “The Flip,” and this week it’s everything mashed together. FOCO, a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, is celebrating former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter’s entire career by giving it the bobblehead treatment. The limited edition bobblehead celebrating Jeter’s...

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

