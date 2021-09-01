LOOK: FOCO releases bobblehead commemorating Yankees great Derek Jeter’s iconic career | How to buy a Derek Jeter bobblehead, memorabilia
Last week was “The Dive,” the week before was “The Flip,” and this week it’s everything mashed together. FOCO, a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, is celebrating former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter’s entire career by giving it the bobblehead treatment. The limited edition bobblehead celebrating Jeter’s...www.nj.com
Comments / 0