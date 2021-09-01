Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ANZ Hospitality LLC Signs A New 7-Unit Deal With Edible

By Kerry Pipes
franchising.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANZ Hospitality LLC has signed a new development agreement with Edible to open seven locations in the Philadelphia market. Multi-brand operators Nilita Patel, Manisha Patel, and Jimmy Shah of ANZ Hospitality LLC, already operate other Edible locations in Indiana. “We are very excited to expand our ownership with Edible. The...

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anz#Anz Hospitality Llc Signs#Anz Hospitality#Blue Bell#Hoots Wings#Tortilla#Ihg#Hilton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Orlando, FLfranchising.com

Buddy’s Home Furnishings Multi-Unit Operator Signs Agreement To Re-Franchise Eight Company-Owned Stores

Bebe stores, inc. to Expand Franchise Footprint into Kentucky and Indiana. September 02, 2021 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. - bebe stores, inc., a multi-unit franchise operating group with Buddy’s Home Furnishings, has signed an agreement to re-franchise eight company-owned stores between Kentucky and Indiana, adding to the group’s existing footprint of 47 stores.
Boulder, COfranchising.com

Modern Market Eatery Offers Fresh Franchise Opportunity with Healthy Economics

For franchise restaurant operators looking to diversify, Modern Market Eatery offers a fresh opportunity to nourish their portfolios. As the leading health-conscious, fast-casual known for its farm-fresh, fast fare including its sustainable protein program, grain bowls, marketplace salads and seasonal cuisine, the brand believes it has just scratched the surface of its potential as a nationwide franchise.
Florida Statefranchising.com

Mr Brews Taphouse Executes Multi-Unit Franchise Deal to Grow Florida Footprint

Award-winning, full-service craft brew pub and restaurant signs area development agreement to add five locations to pipeline with first slated to open in Venice. September 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // VENICE, Fla. - Once Mr Brews Taphouse entered the Florida market in April, fans couldn’t get enough of its gourmet burgers and locally sourced craft beer, which is why the rapidly growing brand is expanding throughout The Sunshine State!
EconomyTravelPulse

United Airlines Announces New Deal With Fareportal

United Airlines announced a new three-year agreement with travel technology company Fareportal. As part of the extension of a successful long-term partnership, Fareportal will be one of the first online travel agencies (OTA) to offer additional United “Travel Options” products, which include enhanced access to bundled products and services to create a better experience.
Carrollton, TXfranchising.com

Propelled Brands Appoints New Brand President of NerdsToGo

Jim Howe Named to Leadership Role of Computer and IT Services Brand. September 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, Texas - Propelled Brands™ has appointed Jim Howe as the Brand President of NerdsToGo®, a total solution provider for computer and IT services provided by franchisees who locally own and operate locations across the US. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses and individual residential customers. With the sector’s long-term growth and viability combined with the best-in-class franchising experience, Propelled Brands acquired NerdsToGo in 2020 with the goal of growing profitability for existing franchisees and dramatically increasing the number of franchisees.
Florida Statefranchising.com

Del Taco Group Expands Florida Development Agreement After Successful First Opening

10 Restaurant Deal Will Expand Brand Presence Across Florida’s East Coast. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // LAKE FOREST, Calif. - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced its newest multi-unit deal that will add 10 new locations to the state of Florida in partnership with franchisees Aman Singh, Ajay Singh, Navdeep Bassi and Shubegh Bassi. The expansion deal comes just a few months after the franchisee family opened their first location in Melbourne, FL in May 2021 – the first of an existing three-unit commitment that was made in 2019. By adding 10 new restaurants to their deal, the franchisee family gains exclusive rights to the Indian River, Brevard and Volusia counties along Florida’s Space Coast and Treasure Coast regions.
Bend, ORfranchising.com

Postal Connections/iSOLD It® Opens Franchise’s Third Bend Location

Multi-Generational Family Ownership Team Expands Brand’s Presence with New Service Center at Bend River Mall. September 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // BEND, OR - Postal Connections/iSOLD It®, a retail packaging, shipping, mail receiving and eBay customer-sales support, announced today the opening of a new service center in Bend at the Bend River Mall, just off the intersection of Bend Parkway and Highway 20 (100 NE Bend River Mall Dr.). The new location, which is the brand’s third in Bend, is on the city’s north side, and joins locations on the east and south sections of the city.
Fayetteville, ARfranchising.com

Slim Chickens Continues Rapid United Kingdom Expansion

Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand opens in Gateshead, England. September 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening in North East England, specifically in Gateshead’s Metrocentre. Seasoned restaurant group, Boparan Restaurant Group is at the helm of the new location.
Watertown, MAfranchising.com

Jon Taffer Unveils Premier Location for the First Boston Area Taffer’s Tavern

Multi-unit franchise partners sign lease to bring the hospitality star’s restaurant of the future to New England with new location in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards. September 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // BOSTON - Taffer's Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded and developed by leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, announced today its first Boston area restaurant is headed to Arsenal Yards, the thriving new neighborhood located along the Charles River in Watertown, Massachusetts, just miles from the heart of Boston. The Arsenal Yards team selected Taffer’s Tavern to complement its curated dining experiences, boutique shops, entertainment offerings, 300 contemporary residences, state of the art life science space, 146-room hotel, and more.
Economyfranchising.com

MassageLuXe Announces Deserving Winner of its Member of the Year Award

Day Spa Franchise Offers Free Monthly Membership for a Year to Faithful Missouri Woman Who Turns to Massage Therapy for Relief from the Side Effects of Grief. September 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // ROCK HILL, MISSOURI - Stacey Schultz refuses to let recent tragedies crush her spirit or diminish her faith. Her determination to find meaning in life’s difficult moments and her resilience in the face of significant hardship moved the MassageLuXe community of customers, employees, and franchisees to vote for the widowed 53-year-old from Rock Hill, MO as the MassageLuXe Member of the Year.
franchising.com

Breaking: Jack In The Box Now Owns Chicken (Alaska)

“CEO” Jack Box Trades a Cluck Ton of New Cluck Sandwiches for Chicken Ownership. September 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Jack in the Box now owns chicken. How did they do it? By purchasing chicken…Chicken, Alaska!. Following a friendly negotiation with Chicken, Alaska owners Chicken Sue...
Economyfranchising.com

2021 AFDR – Essential vs. Nonessential: Impact on Franchise Development Budgets

Despite the recent surge of Covid’s delta variant in the U.S., especially in the South and among the unvaccinated, franchise brands are still moving forward, balancing optimism against the calculated risk-taking mindset so well-known to entrepreneurs. That’s why we started this 10-part series of highlights from the 2021 Annual Franchise Development Report (AFDR).
Pet Servicesfranchising.com

Petland on Top-Ranked International Franchise List

Entrepreneur Magazine positions Petland on Global Franchise List. Entrepreneur released their rankings of the top Global Franchises, rating Petland #50, staying in the top 50 for four consecutive years. "The love for pets and the joy of the human-animal bond is universal and cherished around the world. We have found...
Electronicsfranchising.com

Tech Repair Leader uBreakiFix® Opens Newest Location in Puyallup

UBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // PUYALLUP, Wash. - Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest location in Puyallup at 716 Shaw Road, Suite B, in the Pioneer Crossing shopping center. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones - and everything in between.
Economyfranchising.com

Working on Your Franchise Growth Culture? Avoid These 3 Mistakes!

Building a positive organizational culture is critical to the success of your franchise business. And while we all know the big mistakes that can spell ruin for the business (obviously don’t lie, cheat, or steal), there are subtler, equally dangerous issues that often trip up franchisors – and can make it challenging for them to build a strong and long-lasting culture in the organization. Here are 3 mistakes to avoid in building a successful franchise growth culture.
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Pizza Nova adds Field Roast Plant-Based Chicken to the Menu

Italian pizza operator debuts Plantollini Chick’n Bites on September 7 at all 144 Pizza Nova locations. Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 07, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - TORONTO AND CHICAGO - Sept. 7, 2021 - Pizza Nova and Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast ™ (“Field Roast”), announced today the addition of Field Roast Plant-Based Chicken across all Pizza Nova locations. The new ‘Plantollini’ Chick’n Bites offer a crunchy breading outside and a tender, whole muscle-style protein inside, are GMO Free, vegan and contain no artificial flavours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy