Dallas, TX

Kidd Assistants: WNBA Player, Just-retired NBAer With Mavs

wearebreakingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) WNBA player Kristi Toliver, just-retired NBA player Jared Dudley and one of standout guard Luka Doncic’s former national team coaches were among the eight assistants announced Tuesday for the staff of new Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd. Darrell Armstrong, God Shammgod and Peter Patton have all been with the Mavericks for multiple seasons. Sean Sweeney previously worked with Kidd in Milwaukee and Brooklyn, and Greg St. Jean spent the past two seasons as a player development coach and advance scout with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping the organization to the 2020 NBA championship alongside Kidd.

