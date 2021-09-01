Cancel
Lee County, FL

Cape Coral woman arrested on animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog dumped in Lehigh

By Erin O'Brien
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old Cape Coral woman accused of abusing three dogs is now facing animal cruelty charges, deputies said.

Ashley Howard was caring for Khaleesi, a brown Catahoula leopard dog, for five months before allegedly abandoning her on a street in Lehigh Acres, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies went to Howard’s home, they found two other dogs that were in poor health. A third dog was also found in the home, but appeared to be perfectly healthy, deputies said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mhxu_0bjVLncq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZWSW_0bjVLncq00

The third dog was owned by Charles Koons, who also faces animal cruelty charges. Although his dog was in good health, he was aware that Howard abandoned Khaleesi and that the two other dogs were in poor condition, deputies said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffKMJ_0bjVLncq00

Khaleesi was taken in by volunteers at Mutty Paws Rescue. After spending several weeks in a dog ICU in Palm Beach County, she’s now showing signs of improvement.

A foster family is taking care of Khaleesi until she is ready to be adopted. She is fed and monitored in their care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3Hw1_0bjVLncq00
Photos courtesy of Mutty Paws Rescue

“I’m absolutely disgusted by the extreme suffering these sick people caused to three helpless dogs,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Thanks to the incredible work from our Animal Cruelty Task Force and East CID Detectives, the suspects are behind bars.”

Howard and Koons face three animal cruelty charges, deputies said.

