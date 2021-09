The East Tennessee Celtic Festival is set to take place this weekend. This year marks the 28th Annual festival, and organizers say they hope it’s the biggest year yet. Food and merchandise vendors will be in attendance, as well as live music and other entertainment. An archery contest happens all weekend; and festival attendees will have a chance to try their hand at axe, knife, and spear throwing. This festival happens over three days this weekend. Friday’s Torchlight Opening Ceremony is free and open to the public. Day passes for Saturday and Sunday are 10 dollars; and a full weekend pass is discounted at 15 dollars. This East Tennessee Celtic Festival happens at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site all weekend.