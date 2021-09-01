Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB MVP races: Does Fernando Tatis Jr. still lead cramped NL field?; Shohei Ohtani closing in on AL honor

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's September. And while technically the 2021 MLB season does bleed three days into October, we're effectively in what is viewed as the final month of the regular season. There's still plenty of jockeying to be done in the standings, and in individual award races. So with the calendar flipped, let's take a look at a snapshot of where things stand right now in the MVP battle.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al#Bbwaa#American League 1#Yankees#Era#Angels#The Blue Jays#Royals#Rays#National League 1#Padres Now#Nl#Covid#Phillies#Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Angels Q&A: Will they be able to re-sign Shohei Ohtani?

With the Angels enjoying the first scheduled off day on a Sunday in their history, we are taking the opportunity to answer questions from fans. It’s been a disappointing season for the Angels, who are 64-67 with 31 games remaining. One of the bright spots, of course, has been the...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBthecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani steals home, adding to his insane season

On Monday night, Shohei Ohtani crushed a moonshot home run for his MLB-leading 42nd blast of the season. And on Tuesday night, he showed off his baserunning ability by stealing home. Oh yeah- and he also has a 3.00 ERA in 105 innings as a pitcher this season. But back...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
MLBNBC Washington

Shohei Ohtani Extends Lead Atop Home Run Leaderboard Against Orioles

SEE IT: Shohei Ohtani hits 41st home run of season vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A day after Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander helped the Orioles become the first team to hit two home runs in a game against Shohei Ohtani on the mound en route to Baltimore's first win in 20 games, Ohtani got his revenge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani disrespected by MLB players, scouts and execs

Let’s face it; there’s no hitter who’s feared more than LA Angels‘ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. It’s why I don’t know why MLB players, scouts, and execs are now claiming that Ohtani is not a top three hitter in the American League. Baseball America surveyed MLB players, scouts, and execs,...
MLBBoston Globe

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani doesn’t pitch Tuesday; Mike Trout has setback

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will not take the mound for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees in order to give his right hand extra time to heal. Angels manager Joe Maddon also said outfielder Mike Trout is experiencing soreness in his right calf after running...
MLBMLB

Ohtani wallops 43rd homer to pad MLB lead

ANAHEIM -- After throwing a career-high 117 pitches over seven strong innings and reaching as high as 100 mph on the radar gun in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Friday, Angels manager Joe Maddon wouldn’t have blamed two-way star Shohei Ohtani for asking for a day off on Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB roundtable: Will Shohei Ohtani hit 50 home runs this season?

The dog days of August will soon turn into the postseason races of September. We're starting to see the light at the end of the regular season tunnel and there is still so much to be decided. Postseason races, award races, pursuits of history, etc. Throughout the season the CBS...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Star Power Index: Shohei Ohtani's Golden Hand; Zac Gallen gets hit by improbably placed comebacker

Welcome to the MLB Star Power Index -- a weekly undertaking that determines with awful authority which players are dominating the current zeitgeist of the sport, at least according to the narrow perceptions of this miserable scribe. While one's presence on this list is often celebratory in nature, it can also be for purposes of lamentation or ridicule. The players listed are in no particular order, just like the phone book.
MLBPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Ohtani for MVP: statistically, there’s no competition

Since the All-Star break in July, Shohei Ohtani has struck out 33 players and mashed his 40th home run of the season. The 6’4”, right-throwing, left-batting Ohtani, of Oshu, Japan, is doing things on the plate and on the mound that nobody alive has ever seen before. With just 36 games left to be played this season, there is no competition for the American League MVP: it’s Shohei Ohtani’s to lose.
BaseballBoston Globe

Shohei Ohtani has AL MVP locked down, but there’s plenty left to be decided elsewhere

The Oct. 3 end to the regular season is fast approaching, but still roughly 16 teams are jockeying for either a spot in the playoffs or a better seed. Shohei Ohtani could spend that time chilling at Newport Beach and still become the first Japanese player to be voted Most Valuable Player since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001. But the other major awards are still in play.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani: MLB writer hits on why Ace has been so strong as of late

Shohei Ohtani has been going even crazier than he typically does as of late for the LA Angels. He has the lowest ERA among starters in the Majors since the start of July (1.58), and hitters are batting .183 against him in those last six starts. Sarah Langs of MLB.com dove deep into why Ohtani has been so dominant in a recent article.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. aims to power Padres past Angels

Two of baseball's top stars will be on the field again Saturday night when the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels complete a two-game set in Anaheim, Calif. National League MVP candidate Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres will look to lead his team to a series sweep, while American League MVPfavorite Shohei Ohtani will aim to help the Angels salvage a split.

Comments / 0

Community Policy