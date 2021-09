Tokyo, Japan – Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Dolton, a nine-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Flintewoode Farms LLC & Karin Flint, secured their second gold-medal of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 win the FEI Grade I Freestyle to Music, earning an 86.927 percent. Richards Snikus (LAT) and King of the Dance collected the silver medal with a score of 82.087 percent, while Sara Morganti (ITA) and Royal Delight earned the bronze with an 81.100. Trunnell and Dolton secured their first gold on Friday in the FEI Individual Test before helping the U.S. Para Dressage Team earn their historic team bronze medal yesterday and will leave Tokyo with two individual gold medals and a team bronze.