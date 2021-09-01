Quality Subcommittee Welcomes Ashley Howard
The Brewers Association (BA) Quality Subcommittee welcomes Ashley Howard, Quality Lab Supervisor at Victory Brewing Company, as its newest member. Prior to joining the industry, Ms. Howard worked as a scientist in a diverse set of fields before finding her passion in brewing quality. She earned an M.S. in Environmental Health Science from the University of Michigan. She also volunteers on the National Membership Task Force for Pink Boots Society.www.brewersassociation.org
