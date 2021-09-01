Quality Subcommittee Welcomes Ashley Howard

As the Vice Chancellor for Academics, Dr. Ashley Aylett oversees so many facets of University of Arkansas Cossatot’s educational programs, especially many of the “behind-the-scenes” components of education. “A major part of what I do is work to develop new programs, ways to attract students, and partnerships to benefit current and potential students,” she describes. “As a community college, we serve such a diverse population – high school students, non-traditional students returning to education, students starting with us before transferring, and students working toward a technical skill set. I absolutely love helping students in working toward their dream! Our commencement ceremonies are always such an emotional and joyful time for me. It’s so fulfilling to watch students as they reach that milestone and walk across the stage in front of their support group. As a smaller institution, we have the ability to know the majority of our students and their personal journeys, and that makes it even more special!”