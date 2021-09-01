Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms & Signs
Relapsing polychondritis is a chronic disorder of the cartilage in the body that is characterized by recurrent episodes of inflammation. Chondritis means inflammation of cartilage, and tissues containing cartilage that can be affected by the condition include the ears, nose, joints, spine, and windpipe (trachea). Other organs, including the eyes, heart, and blood vessels, have biochemical characteristics similar to cartilage and can also be affected.www.medicinenet.com
Comments / 0