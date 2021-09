Whether you are just starting out in your career or starting to wind things down after working for decades, it's never a bad time to be thinking about how you plan to finance your non-working years once you retire. In fact, the earlier you start thinking about—and planning for—your golden years, the better. And while there is no one recipe for success or one magic sum of money that is the key to a happy and financially stable post-work existence, there are some general guidelines for how much you should have saved for retirement by certain points of your life that experts say are worth following.