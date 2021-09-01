Cancel
Interior Design

Talented man makes chairs from broken bathtub

goodshomedesign.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are lots of peculiar hobbies out there, and this next one is no exception. Showcasing both talent and great craftsmanship, a chairmaker called @AbChigz on social media is transforming old bathtubs into unique pieces of furniture. The talented designer found his true passion while building traditional furniture pieces, such...

#Bathtub#Furniture#Chairmaker#Iammartymarty#Reuse#Recycle Chairs
