Lawyers And Judges Should Sympathize More With Lawyers Who Aren’t Getting Paid

By Jordan Rothman
abovethelaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like in many other industries, lawyers often need to contend with performing services and not getting paid for their work. Of course, this is separate and apart from worthwhile pro bono services for which lawyers agree to forgo payment in order to perform work for clients who may not be able to afford their services. As many attorneys should know from firsthand experience, lawyers and clients often agree to compensation terms, but clients may not live up to those expectations. Since lawyers who make an appearance in litigation often need court approval to withdraw, even if they are not getting paid, some unpaid lawyers can find themselves with substantial ethical and financial responsibilities even if they have not been paid. For a variety of reasons, lawyers and courts should have more sympathy for lawyers who are not being paid by clients.

