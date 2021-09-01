Cancel
Norwich, CT

Slyne, Fritters and Jeff hit the Strange Brew Pub Thursday

By Rick Koster
The Day
 6 days ago
Slyne & the Family Stoned (Submitted)

I once had a record company A&R man — remember those people? They used to actually sign artists to what was quaintly known at the time as "recording contracts — tell me something I've always remembered and still laugh at.

"If some artists spent as much time writing songs and rehearsing as they do trying to think of cool band names, we'd all be better off."

Thursday, the Strange Brew Pub in Norwich hosts is a lineup of amusingly-titled bands that also happen to be quite good, so everyone wins. Headlining is Slyne & The Family Stoned, a puntastic name that requires a bit of knowledge of one of the great soul-rock acts of yore. But that's not all. Brian Gore & The Tender Fritters also appear — Tender Fritters! — along with Jeff Butler. Not sure how "Jeff Butler" ended up on the bill unless his real name is Hörst Korkforker and he just finds "Jeff Butler" a hilarious show biz appellation.

In any event, all these folks deconstruct roots and psychedelia and singer-songwriter material in pleasing fashion.

Slyne & The Family Stoned with Brian Gore & The Tender Fritters and Jeff Butler, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Strange Brew Pub, 52 Water St., Norwich; $5; (860) 885-1975.

