Hiss Golden Messenger visits the Knick Friday

Hiss Golden Messenger (Chris Fasina)

I'm the guy who wanted to call one of my bands "Last One Dead Has the Paws of a Cheetah." I'm not making that up.

So I'm not being critical of Hiss Golden Messenger, appearing Friday at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly — other than, the first time I saw the name, I assumed it was a Christian outfit and God had instructed them to add an extra "s" to "His."

Turns out Hiss Golden Messenger is essentially North Carolina's M.C. Taylor and a revolving cast of support players. Taylor — er, Messenger — is a very good songwriter whose erudite narratives and gentle folk-pop melodies can recall fine moments from such time-spanning artists as Jerry Rafferty, Jose Gonzales, B.W. Stevenson, Bon Iver, and Father John Misty.

Hiss latest album is called "Quietly Blowing It." It IS quiet and meditative, but Messenger is hardly blowing it. With songs like "If It Comes in the Morning," "Glory Strums," "Hardlytown" and — oh, hell, the entire album is really good. See this show.

Hiss Golden Messenger, 9 p.m. Friday, Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly; doors open at 8 p.m.; $25 advance, $30 door; knickmusic.com.