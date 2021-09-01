Decatur City Schools letting out early on Friday to disinfect

Decatur City Schools will dismiss early Friday to thoroughly disinfect each school, according to spokesperson Elizabeth Gentle.

Several school buildings in Decatur are short of custodial staff, so this early dismissal will give them time to work with maintenance staff to seal and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and secondary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Decatur City students will return to school on Sept. 7.