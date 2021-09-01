ToneShifters headline two nights at the Wolf Den

We heartily applaud the Mohegan Sun's campaign to present a series of local bands in their very cool Wolf Den venue. First of all, it's the only live music venue with animatronic wolves overlooking the action. I recall seeing Herbie Hancock there, and he commented he wanted one of them as a pet.

Also important, particularly if you're a local act? You get the "big event" thrill of having a dressing room and catering and getting to emerge onstage from the subterranean backstage area — like actual touring acts! It's maybe not a big deal in the whole scheme of things, but it IS a great experience for the band, and it's cool for their fans.

One of the most deserving of our hometown bands is Chris MacKay & the ToneShifters, an act who recorded their last and excellent album "Live! Raw! Vintage!" at Sun Studios in Memphis. See them present their potent and heady brand of archival roots tunes Saturday AND Sunday in the Wolf Den. Be ready to rock, but don't bring any wolves.

Chris MacKay & the ToneShifters, 8 p.m. Sat. and 7 p.m. Sun., Mohegan Sun Wolf Den; free; mohegansun.com, toneshifters.com.