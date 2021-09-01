Cancel
A simple how-to for authentic pico de gallo

By Rick Koster
The Day
The Day
 6 days ago
Scott Ritter's 'Straight from Texas Pico de Gallo' (Scott Ritter/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

We interrupt this summer-long series of "What to Cook" recipes — graciously provided by an all-star collective of local chefs — to gift you with a bit of Texas hospitality.

Y'see, like myself, Scott Ritter, The Day's newsroom production manager and the gentleman who designs the "Night & Day" guide you're reading right now, lived in Texas for several years. We agree that, while Connecticut is now home sweet home, there are many things about the Lone Star State we miss — and one of them is pico de gallo. It's true you can find it up here — pico de gallo is a specific type of salsa fresa created to salve your immortal soul and NOT to be confused with the dish of red sauce you're automatically given in a Mexican restaurant along with the bowl of chips.

Now, here's what's great. Scott makes an insanely good pico de gallo — and we've decided folks need a huge vessel of it, through which you can run tortilla chips, to enhance your Labor Day weekend and beyond.

Scott Ritter's "Straight From Texas Pico de Gallo"

Ingredients (makes about 2 cups):

3 tomatoes

½ red onion

3 jalapenos (stemmed and seeded)

½ cup cilantro

3 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

Preparation:

Dice tomatoes, onion and jalapenos. (Do NOT use a food processor.) Mix with chopped cilantro, garlic and salt. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving — it will last several days and develop more flavor (read: heat) as it happily chills in the fridge. Unlike salsas, pico is a condiment that generally errs on the drier side. But in a recent batch (pic above) I used really ripe, juicy tomatoes from the garden, leaving the ingredients to swim in Tex-Mex glory.

