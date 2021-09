08.25.2021 | 12:58 AM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Fire Department responded to a call of a garage on fire and the occupants of the home evacuating. When they arrived they found a garage that was not attached to the house fully involved with fire along with a tree next to the garage. Fire fighters quickly attacked the fire and had it knocked down in around 30 minutes. The garage was a total loss and collapsed. The home sustained minor damage. At this time it does not appear that anyone will be displaced due to the fire. No one was injured. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/