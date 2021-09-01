Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Fighting vaccine disinformation is crucial to ending the pandemic

kezi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: Opinion by Ann M. Ravel and Kristin Urquiza for CNN Business Perspectives. In May 2020, months before a Covid-19 vaccine was available and just before Arizona's infection rate soared, Governor Doug Ducey encouraged residents not to stay home. "I want to encourage people to get out and about," Ducey told listeners of a popular radio show. "If you don't have an underlying health condition, it's safe out there." The interview was then shared on Facebook and Twitter. Many people listened to that dangerous advice — and many, including one of our fathers, Mark Urquiza, paid with their lives after contracting the disease.

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disinformation#Cnn Business#Media Companies#Radio#Cnn Business Perspectives#Media Matters#Covid#The European Union#The European Commission#Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthNewsday

This one simple trick will not end the pandemic

The arrival of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the United States upended premature declarations of victory over the pandemic. Hospitalizations have surged again, driven by infections in communities with low rates of vaccination. As the delta variant causes spikes, the likelihood of breakthrough infections even among vaccinated people grows because there is just more virus around.
Public HealthBoston Globe

Surgeon General said misinformation on social networks is damaging Americans’ health

"The speed, scale and sophistication with which it is spreading and impacting our health is really unprecedented." Dr. Vivek Murthy, President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, renewed the administration’s attack on coronavirus misinformation Sunday, two days after The New York Times reported that Facebook had shelved a study showing that its most-viewed link during the first three months of the year was to an article that suggested a link between a COVID-19 vaccine and a Florida doctor’s death.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Herd Immunity Is 'Mythical' And Impossible To Achieve, UK Vaccine Expert Says

A vaccine expert from the United Kingdom on Tuesday dismissed overall herd immunity against COVID-19 as “mythical.”. Prof. Sir Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chair of the Joint Committee on vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), said that achieving herd immunity amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant is “not a possibility.”
Pharmaceuticalsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Fighting COVID vaccine myths

People have very strong opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Whether it’s political reasons, misinformation or mistrust, many people have decided against the COVID vaccine, which medical experts say is the best defense against COVID. AdventHealth Sebring Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bindu Raju provided answers to some of the myths concerning the COVID vaccine.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Xbox Speaks Out In Support of COVID Vaccines, Tackles Disinformation

In a first for a major console maker, Xbox has taken steps to promote COVID-19 vaccination and combat disinformation online. Microsoft’s console maker and publisher took to its social channels today to amplify messaging from the CDC on the safety and efficacy of vaccines that target the coronavirus. Joshua Gray, representing Xbox, spoke with the Deputy Director of the CDC Dr. Jay Butler and the President of the CDC Foundation Dr. Judy Monroe. The two experts talked through common questions and misconceptions about vaccines, transmission, and viral variants, and posted links to resources in chat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Unverified reports of vaccine side effects in VAERS aren’t the smoking guns portrayed by right-wing media outlets – they can offer insight into vaccine hesitancy

Chances are you may not be not familiar with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. Co-managed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, VAERS was established in 1990 to detect possible safety problems with vaccines. Unfortunately, the anti-vaccine movement has...
InternetBBC

Covid: Most popular Facebook link in US spread vaccine doubt

A news article about a doctor who died after receiving a Covid-19 vaccination was Facebook's most viewed link in the US in the first quarter of 2021, a previously shelved report shows. The piece - updated after a report said there was no proven link to the vaccine - was...
Pharmaceuticalskjzz.org

Vaccine Mandates: Who Can Require Proof Of The Shot?

Vaccine-mandate-legal-explainer-show-lg-20210810.mp3. The coronavirus continues to trend in the wrong direction in Arizona with the delta variant being the dominant strain. The state health department reported 2,582 new infections Aug. 10. That’s almost 400 more cases than Aug. 9 — and another in a string of days with more than 2,000 new cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy