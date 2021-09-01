Fighting vaccine disinformation is crucial to ending the pandemic

Posted By: Opinion by Ann M. Ravel and Kristin Urquiza for CNN Business Perspectives. In May 2020, months before a Covid-19 vaccine was available and just before Arizona's infection rate soared, Governor Doug Ducey encouraged residents not to stay home. "I want to encourage people to get out and about," Ducey told listeners of a popular radio show. "If you don't have an underlying health condition, it's safe out there." The interview was then shared on Facebook and Twitter. Many people listened to that dangerous advice — and many, including one of our fathers, Mark Urquiza, paid with their lives after contracting the disease.