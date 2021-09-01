Cancel
Schererville, IN

Man arrested after throwing hot grease at co-worker, hitting another with pot

By Rachel Pierson
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- An Indiana man was arrested Tuesday for burning his female co-worker with hot grease at a pizza restaurant in Schererville, Indiana. Marquise J.L. Maxwell, 26, of Gary, Indiana, is accused of causing second-degree burns to the woman's head, neck, face, chest, and shoulder that likely will result in permanent scarring. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning on an arrest warrant.

