Man arrested after throwing hot grease at co-worker, hitting another with pot
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- An Indiana man was arrested Tuesday for burning his female co-worker with hot grease at a pizza restaurant in Schererville, Indiana. Marquise J.L. Maxwell, 26, of Gary, Indiana, is accused of causing second-degree burns to the woman's head, neck, face, chest, and shoulder that likely will result in permanent scarring. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning on an arrest warrant.www.audacy.com
Comments / 8