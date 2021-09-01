Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Oil field work leads to shoe shop

backroadsnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I write this to you most of the kids are off the streets, out of the houses and back to school. In my memory the days when school fired up after the summer break were cooler. There were football nights when dew formed on the grass. The benefit of...

www.backroadsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Football#Barber Shop#Field Work#Oil Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Georgia, According To The Farmers Almanac

It’s about that time again, Georgians – the time where we decide if we’re cranking out the winter garb or the umbrellas. The Farmers’ Almanac just released their winter predictions in Georgia for 2021 and it might surprise you with what’s in store. While the humidity and heat are still a hindrance for anyone in the south right now, don’t worry, it won’t be lasting long. Do you find reprieve in thinking about winter so soon? Or does it chill you to the bone to know what’ll be coming in the next few months? Take a look at what the Farmers’ Almanac is saying we should expect in Georgia this winter.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Not Safe To Walk Through The Park’: City Of Denver To Shut Down Civic Center Park Due To Safety, Rats

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver plans to shut down Civic Center Park, as early as Wednesday, due to crime, safety, sanitation and a host of other issues. (credit: CBS) “It’s not safe to walk through the park,” said Scott Gilmore, Deputy Executive Director of Parks and Recreation, during a phone interview Tuesday morning with CBS4. “We need to take back the park,” said Gilmore, noting several violent incidents in and around the park recently. He told CBS4 the closure would likely last at least two months, but could go longer. (credit: CBS) The city has closed down the “signature park” before for similar issues. Gilmore said rodent issues continue to plague the park as people leave food strewn around the area, bringing out rats. He said the park’s camera system would be upgraded during the closure to “cover the whole park.” Additionally, Gilmore said turf would be restored, trees will be rehabilitated and a plan will be put in place to keep park rangers in Civic Center park “nonstop.” Gilmore said city administrators were still working on fencing and other issues but the plan is to close the park on Wednesday.
TravelPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

26 Colorado Hot Springs to Warm Your Bones

Hiking, offroading, mountain climbing, swimming, will wear you out after a long weekend. What can you do to help relax your muscles after a full day of Centennial State fun? How about warming your bones in any one of Colorado's hot springs?. Mineral Baths and Hot Springs are scattered across...
Hanover, KSbackroadsnews.com

EF5 Fitness offers round-the-clock fitness option in Hanover

HANOVER – The growing demand for fitness-related pursuits helped some Hanover boosters with another issue in Hanover this spring – the desire to fill vacant buildings with new businesses. EF5 Fitness, a 24/7 fitness center, opened on May 5 in the building that formerly housed the Hanover Professional Pharmacy at...
Ironton, OHIronton Tribune

FOOD: Hard work and respect pays off for pizza shop

Ray Dezwareh is no stranger to hard work. “My father taught me responsibility when I was three years old,” says Dezwareh, longtime owner of Ironton’s Skeeto’s Pizza. “He said, ‘If you want to drink milk from the cow, you’ve got to feed the cow.’ So that was my first job at 3 years old. Feeding the cow.”
CarsJournal-News

Working from home changes oil change frequency

Due to the pandemic, I have not driven nearly as much as I normally do. My question is when should I change the oil in my two vehicles? I am now working from home and instead of driving 12,000-15,000 miles per year, I am now filling my gas tank only once a month or so instead of every week. The oil life monitor in my vehicle simply lets me know to change the oil every 10,000 miles and it has been over a year since I changed the oil. What do you recommend? Thanks.
HobbiesField & Stream

5 Keys to the Best Ladder Stand Setups for Deer Season

Ladder stands are like the minivans of the deer woods. They’re functional and comfy; you just don’t want your buddies knowing you hunt from one. Personally, I’d rather bowhunt from a lock-on stand 20 feet in the air, or higher, than anywhere else. But for the past several years, I’ve found myself in a ladder stand as often as not.
Hobbiesthelandonline.com

There’s a catch to successful fishing: share!

“Look at this huge one!” my son Jordy exclaimed as he reeled in a sunfish the size of a half dollar. We had been spending a beautiful evening on Lake Minnie Belle fishing for sunnies as we listened to Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline. The sun had started to set and we still had not found the “honey hole” we were looking for. We had caught plenty of sunfish throughout the evening, but nothing big enough to keep. The excitement was all the same for the kids though. A fish on is a fish on!
Animalsgreatdaysoutdoors.com

Choosing the Best Trees For Deer And Deer Hunting

When it comes to attracting and holding deer on your property during hunting season and throughout the year, many hunters are turning to tree food plots. Unlike your typical annual food plot plants, such as beans and clover, perennial mast-producing trees require less maintenance once established. Best of all, fruit and nut trees can provide nutrition for deer and other wildlife for years and years to come, making them some of the best trees for deer.
Agriculturerestorationnewsmedia.com

Time in woodworking shop adds work, life knowledge

Wise people try to tell young people that every job they have will teach valuable lessons about work... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ApparelHarper's Bazaar

Shop 9 Winter Shoe Trends That Have Us Wishing for Snow

Let's face it, winter looks are composed of coats and shoes. We're here to talk about the latter. Like so much that's happening in fashion now, the divide exists between wanting comfort and needing to finally get your glam on again. Find the best of both worlds in '70s-style boots, smart loafers, luxe trainers, inspired clogs, lace-up brogues, and beyond. Get inspired and shop the nine runway trends you can start easing into any day now.
LifestyleField & Stream

Hang the Perfect Tree Stand: 4 Setups Where Deer Can’t Bust You

It was a perfect late-October morning for rattling. I cracked the antlers together, tickled the tines for a second or two, and then followed with a 20-second sequence of mashing and gnashing before hanging the horns. It was no surprise when I heard the heavy shuffle of a buck approaching through the oak and cedar timber surrounding my stand.
Gardeningthespruce.com

22 Indoor Vining Plants That'll Look Great in Your Home

Brasil Philodendron (Philodendron hederaceum 'Brasil') A cultivator of the more common heartleaf philodendron, the Brasil Philodendron (Philodendron hederaceum ‘Brasil’) is characterized by stunning light to medium green variegation throughout the foliage. Its care is pretty much the same as the heartleaf philodendron, and it will do well in nearly any spot in the home. Note that the more light you give a Brasil Philodendron, the more vigorous the variegation will be, so avoid low-light locations when possible to get the most out of this gorgeous varietal.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

6 Fun Classic Ford F-Series Trucks That Don't Cost a F'ing Fortune

One could argue that Ford trucks collectively built America. While the Model T was the car that saved small towns and big cities alike from the relentless biohazard of horse apples, it was the motorized truck that set the stage for access to goods and services, mobility, and freedom. By the time Ford gave birth to the first Ford F-Series truck in 1948, its reputation had already been burnished by 31 years of truck production. (Before the F-Series, Ford trucks were designated Model TT from 1917 to 1928, Model AA from 1929 to 1932, Model BB from 1933 to 1934, the Model 50 in 1935, the Model 67 in 1936, and no truck-specific alphanumeric designation from 1937 to 1947.)
GardeningPonca City News

On Gardening: Blazing Boldly geraniums make August magic

The Garden Guy is boldly going into August with geraniums blazing. I could also say I am going into August with Boldly geraniums blazing. It wasn’t too long ago that August and geraniums in the South would have been the definition of a garden oxymoron. Boldly geraniums have changed all that. You might be wondering how that could have happened. It’s like horticultural science gone magical wherein…
Home & Gardenreviewed.com

This DIY lawn care subscription made my lawn look great

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When we got new sod earlier this year, my husband and I knew it was finally time to invest in our grass and show it consistent TLC. We’re always looking for ways to save money, so we knew we didn’t want to pay someone to do the work for us. And, since we’ve got two young kids and one dog (all of whom love to play outside), finding nontoxic lawn care treatments was a top priority.
Petsdeeranddeerhunting.com

Scent Killer No Zone Ready for Deer Season Dead Ahead

The ancient farmhouse was a testament to a history of determination of the prior occupants who had been agricultural stewards of the land situated squarely in the Flint Hills of Kansas. Although it lacked the modernization of a Holiday Inn Express, its quaint character and above all, location, were ideal to launch daily hunts on the known trophy whitetails to inhabit the rugged canyons surrounding the farm.
WorldNarcity

9 Massive Corn Mazes In Ontario That You Can Explore With Your Best Friend

It might be corny, but adventure awaits. Here are all the corn mazes In Ontario that you will want to explore with your best friend. From late summer till late October is the perfect time to put on your cozy flannel and have fun getting lost in an outdoor labyrinth. There are so many unique designs, including one with an adorable Disney theme.

Comments / 0

Community Policy