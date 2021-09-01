Local, military organizations support Egg Harbor veteran

Even years after serving, an Egg Harbor veteran is being thanked for defending our freedoms as he recently had his house resided by Door County community members. The siding project that was finished this month was spearheaded by Adopt a Soldier Door County with help from Todd Hanson of Habitat for Humanity and members of the US Coast Guard. The process for what was called “Ryan’s House,” included volunteers removing all the home’s previous siding, replacing the sheeting, and wrapping it before residing the Egg Harbor residence. Adopt a Soldier founder Nancy Hutchinson notes that the way the house was sided before did create a bit of difficulty.