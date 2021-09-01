Cancel
Legislative summary, Part V

 6 days ago

This week’s article gives a brief overview of bills that were passed and signed into law concerning agriculture in the recent session. Thank you for your continued interest in the legislative process. COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL HEMP ACT. HB 2244 amends the law to transfer registration and regulation of industrial hemp processors...

Congress & Courtsthecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Bipartisan effort on postal reform will deliver fair competition

In contemporary Washington, legitimately bipartisan government reform measures are an endangered species. Where they appear, therefore, they merit our attention – particularly when such proposals could save taxpayers money and increase government efficiency. The Postal Service Reform Act of 2021, introduced in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, represents precisely...
Congress & Courtsvandaliaradio.com

Sen Plummer blasts process on revised legislative maps

State Senator Jason Plummer blasted the process put forth by the Democratic majority with the approval of revised legislative maps. Senator Plummer, who serves on the Senate Redistricting Committee, was very critical of the entire process from start to finish. And, he says the majority party is either being dishonest...
Politicsnolangroupmedia.com

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

A bipartisan legislative committee charged with overseeing the state’s regulatory process met this week to discuss emergency regulations from the Kentucky Board of Education and Kentucky Department of Public Health to require face coverings in public schools and childcare facilities. Members of the Administrative Regulations Review Subcommittee ultimately rejected the regulation, voting along party lines to find the regulation deficient. This action does not strike down the regulation, but it does set it aside to be acted upon in the next legislative session.
Congress & CourtsMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payments? Here's the Reality as of Today

Never say never, but getting Congress to agree to monthly stimulus payments appears to be a long shot. There is currently a Change.org petition calling for Congress to pass a bill that would send a monthly $2,000 check to every eligible adult. In addition, families with children would receive an extra $1,000 per child in their bank accounts. For a family of four with two adults and two children at home, that's $6,000 per month.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Congress & Courtslptv.org

Sen. Michelle Benson Discusses Priorities in Bid for Governor

Republican Sen. Michelle Benson of District 31 announced her bid for governor yesterday and spoke with Lakeland News on Thursday about her priorities for the state. Benson says her priorities for Minnesota include public safety, education, and growing the economy. She also says has roots in both the rural and urban parts of the state.
PoliticsArgus Press

Legislative action

House Bill 4061, Restrict “Integrated Public Alert Warning System” use by governor: Passed 20 to 16 in the Senate. To prohibit officials including the governor from using an official “Integrated Public Alert Warning System” to transmit an announcement of a new law or change in government policy, and instead limit its use to emergencies involving immediate or imminent loss of life or property. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received criticism for using this system during a 2020 state of emergency to make announcements that did not meet this standard. The system is described as a “secure network connecting all of the public alert and warning systems in the United States into a single system.” In the House six Democrats supported the bill, but the Senate vote was a party line vote.
Agriculturecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Hemp Program Will Transition to Authority of U.S. Ag Department

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) In an effort to keep local regulations consistent with federal policy, the Wisconsin hemp program will transition to the authority of the U.S. Department of Agriculture starting January 1 of next year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the move was announced during a conference call with...
Environmentkfgo.com

EPA Should Keep “Navigable” in New WOTUS Rule

The American Farm Bureau Federation submitted recommendations today on the definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS). The comments were filed with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers. In June 2021, the EPA announced its intent to revise the definition of WOTUS and solicited pre-proposal recommendations.
Washington County, KSbackroadsnews.com

County ranked 20th in vaccinations

Washington County is ranked 20th in Kansas in percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated. According to Kansas Department of Health & Environment figures from Friday, 50% of the population has been vaccinated. For our neighboring counties, Marshall is 9th with a 56% rate, Clay is 10th with a 54% rate,...
PoliticsMetro News

Legislative leaders ask AG Morrisey for a formal opinion on mandates

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair together asked Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for a formal opinion on how the state Constitution would guide public policy around vaccination requirements. “As you know, there has been an increasing amount of public discussion of late regarding the policies of mandatory...
Politicsncpoliticalnews.com

Cooper vetoes pistol permit repeal, hotel safety measure

Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a high-profile bill that would have ended North Carolina's pistol permit requirement. The governor also nixed a hotel safety bill. With his sixth and seventh vetoes of this legislative session, Cooper has now issued 60 vetoes since taking office in 2017. No other N.C. governor has vetoed more than 20 bills.

